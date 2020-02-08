A Celebration of Life for Dale E. Kunz will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Pine Island American Legion.
Dale E. Kunz, 64, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at his home.
Dale was born Oct. 14, 1955, in Zumbrota to James and Doris (Archer) Kunz. On June 15, 1974, he married Deb Brown.
Dale worked on the family farm. He then moved on to Land O' Lakes, before starting his career in plumbing with DMC in Pine Island. He later moved on to work for Harty Mechanical. When not at work, he enjoyed playing cards and loved his yearly ice fishing trips with his brothers and friends.
Dale is survived by his wife, Deb Kunz of Pine Island; one daughter, Jessica Kunz of Pine Island; two sons, Mike (JoAnn) Kunz of Rochester, and Mark Kunz of Pine Island; two grandsons, Jeremiah (Holly) Kunz and Caleb Kunz, both of Pine Island; one great-grandson, Leo Kunz of Pine Island; his mother, Doris Kunz; one sister, Diane (Scott) Budensiek; and four brothers, Jerry (Shelly) Kunz, Les (Chris) Kunz, Dennis (Brenda) Kunz and Dan (Leann) Kunz.
Dale was preceded in death by his father, James Kunz; a brother, Larry Kunz; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.