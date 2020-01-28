Dale John Henry, 93, of Chatfield, passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2020, at Chosen Valley Care Center.
Dale was born in Fremont on Dec. 2, 1926, to Paul and Lillian (Tollefsrud) Henry. He grew up on the family farm and attended high school in Lewiston. After graduating with the class of 1944, Dale enlisted in the Army Air Force, which took him to Lincoln, Neb., for training. The war ended before Dale was ever deployed. Dale went to work for Interstate Power Company in Chatfield, where he worked for over 40 years, first as a lineman and later as a district representative. It was at Interstate that Dale met his wife, Lavonne. They were married on Feb. 24, 1951, and raised their seven children in Chatfield.
An active member of the community, Dale served for many years as a Boy Scout leader, volunteer firefighter, and charter member of the ambulance crew. He helped to organize the first Western Days parades, and was actively involved in many local organizations, including the Commercial Club, the Fish and Game Club, the Jaycees, the PTA, the City Recreation Committee, and the Hunter's Safety Program. At Chatfield Lutheran, Dale taught Sunday school and served as Sunday school superintendent and church president. Dale was a member of the Scottish Rite and a 70-year member of the Masonic Lodge, serving a term as Master and later receiving the Hiram Award for outstanding service. Dale continued to volunteer well into his eighties at the tourism center and as a member of the cemetery board.
Dale enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, gardening, and taking walks with his wife. During their 60 years together, Dale and Lavonne took many trips to visit family, including three to Australia and several to Arizona and Texas.
Survivors include his children, Paulette (Steve) Nelson of Owatonna, Judy (Daryl) Swee of Sioux Falls, S.D., Carol (Donald) Diltz of Center Point, Texas, Dianna (Jeff) Foxen of Williamsport, Ind., Ruth Ann (Bob) Lund of Chatfield, Jeanne (Quentin) Milne of Bordertown, South Australia, and Ron (Julie) Henry of Chatfield; grandchildren, Rebecca (Nate), Lisa (Gregg), Matt, Amy (Justin), Mike (Katie), Abraham, Ellen, Kayla (AJ), David, Kirsten, Tyler (Ashley), Isaac, Alayna, Morgan, Payton, Mollie and Mya; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Rhiley, Benjamin, James, Lilly, Lydia, Joel, Myles, Victoria and Rhodes; sister-in-law, Helen Henry; and brother-in-law, John Reichle. Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Lavonne; his parents; and his siblings, Harriet, Robert and Donna.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Riley Funeral Home in Chatfield and one hour before the funeral service at Chatfield Lutheran.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at Chatfield Lutheran Church with the Rev. Mark Docken and Rev. Nissa Peterson officiating. Burial will take place at the Chatfield Cemetery in the spring.
To share a condolence with the family, please visit rileyfuneralhomes.com.