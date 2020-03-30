Dale W. Ristau, 89, of Spring Valley, died at Ostrander Care and Rehab in Ostrander on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Dale Ristau was born on June 2, 1930, in Carimona Township to Henry and Agnes (Drummond) Ristau. He attended Dutch Hollow School. Dale served in the Army from 1951-1953, in the 25th Infantry Division during the Korean Conflict. He later returned to Preston and worked at Jerry's Body Shop. He also worked at Freeman Construction for 36 years and Griffin Construction in Chatfield. On April 28, 1954, Dale was united in marriage to Juneus Hofschulte at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Preston. They farmed in the Spring Valley area.
Dale is survived by his sisters, Dorothy (Arlyn) Kiehne of Lanesboro, and Emily (Larry) Lange of Spring Valley, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juneus, in February 2020; brothers, Herman, Roy and Roger; and goddaughter, Sally Jacobson.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, there will be no public services held at this time. Burial took place March 30 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Viola Township.
