Daniel D. Macken, Sr., age 92, lifelong Rochester resident and former owner and operator of Macken Funeral Home for many years, died Friday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Daniel David Macken was born Aug. 13, 1927, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester to Dan and Emily (Thomas) Macken. Both sets of his grandparents were early Olmsted County settlers.
The youngest of six children, he attended St. John's School, then moved to Lourdes High School following the completion of the original building in 1943. He later attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa and then joined the U.S. Air Force.
He was stationed at Scott Air Force Base near St. Louis, Mo., where he was assigned duty as a chaplain's assistant. Following military service, he attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Mortuary Science.
His father had founded Macken Funeral Home in 1909; and son, Dan joined him in 1950, when the firm was located at 223 Fourth Street SW. Later purchasing the business, he built and moved the firm to its current location at 1105 12th Street SE. He retired in 1992.
In 1951, he married his loving wife, Dolores L. "Lorry" Sullivan in Wayne, Mich. She survives.
In 1964, he moved his family from the city to Marion Township. He enjoyed the outdoors and the chores associated with country living. He had a fondness and affection for animals, particularly dogs, cats, wild birds and members of the parrot family. He kept and cared for horses and enjoyed Western horseback riding.
Dan had a number of interests and hobbies throughout his life. He played piano and Hammond organ by ear and later learned to play guitar. He loved the music "standards" from the 1920s onward. He was a ham radio enthusiast as well as an early radio-controlled model boat and airplane hobbyist. A model steamboat he built from his own plans in the mid-1950s, received statewide press coverage when it was launched on Silver Lake. In addition, he restored player pianos and military band organs.
Dan and his wife took up the game of golf later in life and enjoyed playing area golf courses and Arizona courses during the winter months. He was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus. He also belonged to Rochester Exchange Club, Rochester Sertoma 700 Club and Rochester Toastmasters through the years. He was a founding member of Resurrection Catholic Church and joined St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, when he and his wife moved back into town.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by nine children, Susan Dighero, Denver; Daniel K. (Debbie), Satellite Beach, Fla.; Timothy (Sue), Rochester; Ann (Kevin) Nigon, Rochester; Joseph (Kathy), Dallas; Mary (John) Garry, Rochester; Margaret "Peggy" (Tom) Ryan, Mendota; Katherine "Katy" (Bob) Cass, Eagan; and Jennifer Sandstrom, Stewartville. In addition, he is survived by 31 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Paul, John and Richard; and two sisters, Mary Emily Campbell and Esther Ann Zilch.
A Funeral Mass for Dan will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist with the Rev. Msgr. Gerald Mahon officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 in The River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Mass on Monday.
Memorials are suggested to the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church, and Paws and Claws Humane Society of Rochester. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
