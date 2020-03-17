Daniel "Dan" Paulios, age 68, passed away due to complications of Alzheimer's disease on March 1, 2020, at Cottagewood.
Dan was born on May 10, 1951, in Pipestone to Mike and Mary Paulios. Dan lived in Pipestone and West Salem, Wis., until his family moved to Rochester in 1964. He graduated from Mayo High School in 1969 and was a carpenter by trade.
Dan began his career building homes with Rueben Wolfgram. Dan and his father eventually started Paulios Builders and together they remodeled many homes in Rochester. Dan was a perfectionist in his work and had at least one of every tool you could ever want. He actually often had more than one of each because "they don't make them like that anymore!"
Dan was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time at his family cabin in Wisconsin and trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. Dan later became interested in hunting and fishing collectibles. He became known as "Duck Boat Danny" and at one time had over 40 duck boats. He also had an extensive game call collection which was featured in the book "Minnesota Duck Calls: Yesterday's and Today's Folk Artists" written by Doug Lodermeier. Dan went to auctions, estate sales and garage sales. He drove thousands of miles alone or with friends in search of more items for his collection. If Dan saw a house with a duck boat outside, he would stop and see if the people had others or had old decoys, calls or other memorabilia. Dan's extensive collection was sold at an auction featured in a Post Bulletin article by John Weiss to help pay for his care. (https://www.postbulletin.com/sports/outdoors/john-weiss-not-your-ordinary-auction/article_2adf5a00-7f1e-11e8-82de-07681a0252cd.html)
Dan had a wonderful sense of humor and his light hearted joking and laughter kept him going until nearly the end. He will truly be missed by his family. He is survived by his brother, Ted (Jeanne) Paulios; his sister, Pam (Bob) May; nephews, Andy (Amy) Paulios, Jason (Kristin Lee) Paulios, and Chris May; niece, Amy (James) Teigland; great-nephews, Ty Paulios and Arthur Teigland; and great-niece, Maggie Paulios. Dan is also survived by cousins and an aunt. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dan will be missed by many friends, including longtime friend, Tom Larson. Tom was a great friend to Dan for many years and continued to help him as he struggled with Alzheimer's. They were both carpenters, having known each other since apprenticeship training, and collectors who enjoyed flea markets and auctions.
Dan's family would like to thank the staff at Cottagewood and Seasons Hospice who took such wonderful care of him. They would also like to thank Dr. Ronald Petersen and Dr. Denise Dupras who helped Dan and his family deal with the challenges they faced as Dan's illness progressed.
Memorials are suggested to the Mayo Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Seasons Hospice, or the Alzheimer's Association, Minnesota/North Dakota Chapter.
A memorial service for Dan will be held at a later date.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Paulios family.