Daniel Brian Goodsell, age 67, of Nevis, Minn., formerly of Spring Valley, died March 17, 2020, at Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester after a brief illness with cancer. Daniel was born Nov. 5, 1952, to David and Maryls Goodsell in Rochester. Daniel went to school in Grand Meadow and completed his education at Southern School of Agriculture in Waseca in 1970.
Dan farmed with his father on the family farm near Spring Valley after graduating. In 1972, Dan married Kris Bundy in Spring Valley. They had one son, Aaron David, in June 1972. Aaron succumbed to SIDS at the age of three months. Dan and Kris were later divorced. In 1981, Dan married Rebecca Shedeen in Spring Valley. They raised two sons, Michael Brian and Patrick Brian.
After farming with his family, Dan and Becky purchased Carter Sanitation in 1981. The business grew and became a partnership with Dan's brother, Glen Goodsell, to include several area small town garbage and recycling services. Goodsell, Inc. was purchased by Waste Management in 1999. At that time, Dan became District Manager for Waste Management, a position he enjoyed until 2008, when he took a Regional Manager position with Violia in Milwaukee, Wis. Dan loved his career and all the people he worked with in every position he held. Dan was known for the positive work environment he fostered. Dan retired from Advanced Disposal in 2018.
Dan loved his wife, Becky, and their two sons dearly. He also loved their lake property in northern Minnesota, where they moved after retirement. Dan enjoyed fishing the lakes of Minnesota. He loved flying and as a private pilot enjoyed many hours in his airplane.
Dan is survived by his wife, Becky; sons, Mike (Ruth Oftedahl) and Pat; brothers, Glen (Jennifer), and Alan (Patty); and sisters, Kay (Philip) Conway and Brenda (Rick) Davis. He was preceded in death by his son, Aaron, and his mother, Marlys.
Due to the serious restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be holding a service at this time. A private service will be held at a later date. Please feel free to send condolences to the family at: Becky Goodsell, 23377 200th Street, Nevis, MN 56467. Mike Goodsell, 901 South Washington Avenue, Spring Valley, MN 55975. Pat Goodsell 2812 Olde Whitehall Road, Charlotte, NC 28273.
All donations are requested to be sent to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research.