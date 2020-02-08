Daniel William Holmberg, 59, of Rochester, passed away in his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Born Sept. 30, 1960, in Rochester to Earl and June Holmberg. Dan was raised with his nine siblings in Rochester. He attended Mayo High School, where he found a love for gymnastics. He graduated in 1978. He met his wife, Mary, in 1979 and they married in 1981. Dan and Mary had two daughters, Sara and Mallory. He was a hands-on dad -- playing and loving his girls was a priority to him.
His biggest passion in life was music, including playing the guitar. He was blessed with an amazing voice, and instilled a great love for music to his daughters, in which, they are grateful for. Dan and Mary loved many other things, which included going to Duluth for vacation, camping, and any activity that included family.
He was a smart man, who knew almost every answer on Jeopardy. He was a treasure trove of knowledge. If you needed a question answered you could call Dan instead of going to google.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, June and Earl Holmberg; sisters, Gail Holmberg of Rochester, and Judy (Holmberg) Lee of Claremont; and nephew, Kasey Stafford of Rochester.
Dan is survived by his wife, Mary (Helder) Holmberg of Byron; daughters, Sara (Pat) Wright of Oronoco, and Mallory (Adam) Oberg of Mantorville; grandchildren, Jackson, Lola, Elle and Beau of Oronoco; siblings, Dawn Holmberg of Rochester, Lynn (Doug) Carlson of Michigan, Gwen Heymann of Kasson, Jean (Terry) Rich of Rochester, Earl (Dawn) Holmberg of California, Carl Holmberg of Rochester, and Alisa Ebling of Rochester.
The Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the celebration.
Memorials are preferred to the family.
