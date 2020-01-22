Darcy Gentling, 41, passed away on Jan. 17, 2020.
Our beloved Darcy Caroline was born Dec. 18, 1978, in Rochester. She attended Northfield Schools, graduating in 1997. She graduated from Columbia College - Chicago studying film and creative writing. She lived in California, where she attended UCLA while evaluating scripts and assisting screenwriters for production companies.
Darcy was an artist! She loved painting, writing, film, photography, opals and traveling. Following college, she spent 16 months traveling around the world. Kyoto, Japan was her favorite destination. Darcy made her home in Washougal/Vancouver, Wash. Summers were spent in Northfield.
Survivors include her mother, Barbara; father, Greg (Sharon); sister, Sasha; special aunt and uncle, Kate and Bob Kuyper; aunts, Mary Jo (Bob) Miller, Amy (Greg) McCallum, Cindy Gentling and Gail Gentling (Tim); and uncles, Dan (Carol) Reiland, Jeff (Tracy) Reiland, Tony Gentling and Steve (Michelle) Gentling. Matt and Mike Reiland and Carrie McCallum were among Darcy's many cousins sharing Darcy's birthday and offering sage advice! John Swain and Garth Meyers were special friends with Darcy and so kind to her.
Darcy's memorial service will begin 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division St. S, Northfield, with Rev. Gordon Orde officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Northfield Union of Youth/The Key, P.O. Box 481, Northfield, MN 55057 or National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)-MN, 1919 University Ave W - Suite 400, St. Paul, MN 55104
Darcy is at peace, but we will miss her terribly and remember her creative, unique, spirit. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com.