Darell Emory Pries, age 78, of Sargeant, passed away on April 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Darell was born Jan. 28, 1942, in Kankakee, Ill., to Emory and Eleanor (Kannberg) Pries. He was baptized at Immanuel Church, Peotone. He moved with his family at the age of 10 to a farm near Sargeant, where he currently resided. He attended the little one-room schoolhouse a half mile down the road for grade school. Darell was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, Sargeant, where he was a member to this day. He attended and graduated from Elkton High School in 1960.
Darell married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Wicks, at the Dexter Methodist Church on July 13, 1963. They lived on the family farm where they raised their four children. They crop farmed and ran a dairy operation for several years before transitioning to raising beef cattle. He held various church offices and served on the Sargeant town board for many years.
After renting out the farm land and selling the cattle, Darell enjoyed going to auctions, collecting various items and meeting people, playing cards with his friends, collecting toy tractors, attending grandchildren's sporting events, going for ranger rides and running his zero turn mower. Most of all, Darell loved spending time with his family, doing anything and everything together. Anyone who entered their home was welcomed with a "come on in" and a "what's your hurry?" when they were ready to leave. Some family traditions that he especially enjoyed were the annual summer vacations Up North, and Father's Day celebrations at the pond which were always more than family. He recently developed a love for Alan Jackson and his gospel music, which he listened to daily.
Darell is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sharon; children, Kristine (Randy) Maiers, Bud Pries (Teresa Louks), Tammie (Chris) Unverzagt, and Wendy (Brian) Landherr; grandchildren, Raquel (Jake) Kirsch, Ally Maiers (Michael Adams), Travis (Annie) Pries, Tyler Pries, James Landherr, Jared Landherr, and Alex Unverzagt; great-grandchildren, Brynlee Kruse and Addison Pries; Teresa's son, Matthew Louks, and daughter, Laura (Steven) Brady, daughters Maggie and Ruth; sister, Carol (Dr. Henry) Balfour; brother, Dave Pries; nieces and nephews. Darell was preceded in death by his parents, infant baby sister, grandparents, daughter-in-law, Michelle (Mic) Pries, and nephew, Scott Pries.
There will be a private family service and burial at St. John's Lutheran Church, Sargeant. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.