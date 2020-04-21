Darin J. Padgett, age 48, of Rochester, ran and jumped into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester. He was surrounded by his mom, dad and brother as they held his hands.
Darin was born Aug. 15, 1971, in Rochester, the son of Larry and Karen (Toews) Padgett. In his early years, Darin grew up and attended schools in Rochester. During those years is when Darin's earthly struggles began, being diagnosed with a brain tumor which resulted in brain surgery to remove that tumor. Many families, friends and others he never knew were on their knees praying for him, praying for a miracle. Miraculously, no brain tumor was found. Darin continued to struggle with many health issues during his lifetime. But, every time, God continued to perform one miracle after another. Darin knew Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. Darin (and his family) leaned heavily on Jesus many times to help him through those physical, emotional and spiritual struggles in his life.
Darin moved out to the country with his parents, just north of Oxbow Park and graduated high school as a Byron Bear (Byron) in 1991. Darin was blessed with the gift and love of music. During his high school years, he was able to exercise that gift and love by participating in the Choir and Chamber Singers. He also participated in the Rochester Boys Choir and a traveling Christian Choir that took him to the west coast and Hawaii. Seeking more independence, as he continued to do for the rest of his life, Darin moved out of his parents' country home and into Rochester, where he lived the remainder of his life. Initially, he lived in an apartment complex allowing independent living for persons with disabilities. Later, he moved into group homes in Rochester, where he continued to thrive. Darin worked over 13 years as a messenger for the Neurology department at Mayo Clinic; and later, for PossAbilities doing various jobs for Byron Pet Clinic, Autumn Ridge Church, Daubes, Applebee's and others. He loved to keep busy and working was one outlet.
Darin attended Calvary Evangelical Free Church initially with his parents; and then, independently for many years until his death. Whenever he could, Darin continued to exercise his gift and love for music by participating in Calvary's choir. Additionally, for many years, Darin was able to participate in a special needs Bible study led by Dave and Nancy Hammond. He spoke fondly of that group countless times as he felt loved and safe there.
Beyond music (and his nearly 2000 CDs), Darin loved movies and enjoyed heading to the movie theater with his movie buddy, his dad, or sitting watching a movie with his mom on a Sunday afternoon. Most of all, Darin loved and enjoyed being with his family. He had a special love for his niece (Kylie) and his nephew (Jordan); and more recently, his two great-nieces. He also had a special love for his Auntie (his second mom); and especially, his birthday buddy cousin, Kyle. As you can imagine, Darin loved family get togethers as well. He especially enjoyed traveling to his parents' Florida home for several weeks during the cold Minnesota winters.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Karen Padgett of Rochester; brother, Denny (LuEvan) Padgett of Byron; niece, Kylie (Shaun) Groetsema of Seattle; nephew, Jordan (Kathryn) Padgett of Forest City, Iowa; great-nieces, Isla and Myra Padgett; and many aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides of his family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, a maternal uncle and several paternal aunt and uncles.
A private family graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery with Pastor Larry Orth officiating. Memorials are preferred to Calvary Evangelical Free Church's music ministry, PossAbilities of Rochester or Mayo Clinic Rochester Neurology Department.
