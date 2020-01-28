Darleen Mae Moe passed away Jan. 25, just a couple weeks shy of her 83rd birthday. She was a genuine, one-of-a-kind treasure that was deeply loved and adored by her family and friends. Even in her final hours, her love for others, unique energy and sense of humor were on full display. Her spirit, her laughter, and her generous soul will be sorely missed by us all.
Darleen was born to Donald and Bernice (Erichsen) Meek at her parents' home in Stewartville, where she was raised and educated until her marriage to Stanley E. Moe on Dec. 29, 1954. As a wife and mother, she was the heart, soul, conscience and spunk of the family. Besides taking care of the home, she volunteered at schools and occasionally worked part time. In addition to spending time with her family, she loved traveling, reading books and word finds. During her life, she made homes in Minnesota, New Mexico, Illinois, Texas, Mississippi and Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley Moe of Rochester; son, Kevin (Deanna) Moe of Cincinnati, Ohio, and their children Heather and David; daughter, Bonnie (Wayne) Erie of Rochester, and their children Matthew and Melissa; daughter, Susan (Jeffrey) Sprenger of Lakeville, and their sons Jason and Daniel; son, Jeffrey (Michelle) Moe of Stewartville, and their daughter Amber; brother, Gerald (Ruth Ann) Meek of Kasson; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald J. (Jimmy) Meek; and sister, Beverly A. (Meek) Moe.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Mayo Clinic Hospice or Diabetic Research Institute Foundation (https://www.diabetesresearch.org/Give).
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Moe family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.