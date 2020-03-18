Darlene Joy Cowden, 91, of Pine Island, passed away Monday, March 16 at Pine Haven Care Center.
Darlene Joy Kramer was born at home on May 2, 1928, in Roscoe Township to Arnus and Bernice (Ruport) Kramer. She was united in marriage to Donald "Stub" Cowden on Sept. 25, 1945.
Darlene worked at Waters-Conley in Rochester for 35 years. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island and also very involved in the Auxiliary of the American Legion. Darlene enjoyed playing cards, dancing, and participating in senior citizen's craft group in Pine Island.
Darlene is survived by her sister-in-law, Deloris Skalicky from Pine Island, many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; sister, Marjorie; and her brother, Delmar.
There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Friday March 20 at the Pine Island Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.