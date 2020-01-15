Darrell Eldean Vikse, 90, of Spring Valley, died on Jan. 13, 2020, at Ostrander Care and Rehab.
Darrell was born Feb. 27, 1929, the son of Ed and Edna (Kappers) Vikse. He attended country school through 8th grade and then he worked on the family farm and did many odd jobs. He worked for Kappers Construction and Alder Sande Implement.
Darrell was united in marriage to Glenna Jacobson on Aug. 29, 1953, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Racine. They then farmed for 17 years. He retired from farming and then worked at the Ostrander Nursing Home as the maintenance director for 10 years. Then he opened his antique store in Spring Valley called Waterfront Antique and Collectibles. He loved to go to auctions all around the area. He also was an avid fisherman and loved to tell jokes. Darrell was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spring Valley.
Darrell is survived by his sons, Mike (Donnette) Vikse and Mark Vikse of Spring Valley, and Monty (Laura) Vikse of Mukwonago, Wis.; daughters, Melodi Wood of Ostrander, Michelle (Doug) Plaehn of Spring Valley, and Melissa Vikse of Preston; 12 grandchildren, Danielle (Ryan) Sexton, Trista (Keith) Tieskotter, Jenni (Terry) Ackman, Tara (Jason) Post, LeAnn (Josh) Raveill, Brittany Vikse, Aaron Vikse, Brett Wood, Mitchell Plaehn, Marcus Plaehn, Jacob Vikse and Gabe Vikse; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Fred (Shirley) Vikse of Rochester; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Vikse of Rochester.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a sister, and two brothers.
Funeral services for Darrell will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at Our Saviors Lutheran in Spring Valley with Pastor Susan Li and Pastor Betsy Dartt officiating. Burial will be in the Ostrander Cemetery immediately following the service. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to a donation of your choice.