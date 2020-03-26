Darryl Raymond Rice, 79, passed away peacefully at his home on March 23, 2020.
Darryl was born Jan. 8, 1941, to Harry and Ann Rice in Albert Lea. He grew up in Hollandale and graduated from Albert Lea High School. In 1963, he graduated from Dunwoody College in Minneapolis specializing in mechanical drafting. After college, he worked for a short time at Sheldahl in Northfield. In 1964, he started his career at IBM in Rochester, where he held positions of mechanical draftsman and procurement engineer. In 1994, he retired after 30 years. After retirement, he worked part-time for both IBM and Bowman Tool.
In 1959, he met Betty Rogers from Austin. On Aug. 8, 1964, they were married and made their home in Rochester. They had two children, welcomed six grandchildren and celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Darryl enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating in what he called God's Country. He and Betty introduced their family to many weekends of summer fun in Longville. In retirement, they spent summer months at All Seasons Resort on Woman Lake surrounded by a close-knit community of friends. They shared the great northern experience from dawn till dusk -- morning coffee, fishing, swimming, boating, nature walks, golf cart rides, happy hours and fireside chats.
Darryl was an avid bowler throughout the years, striking pins at Tropic Bowl, Colonial Lanes and most recently Bowlocity/Rec Lanes. He was affectionately known as "D.R." within the bowling community and loved time spent on the lanes with lifelong friends.
Darryl was a craftsman that loved woodworking, car mechanics and building things with his hands. Mechanical pencils, grid paper, rulers, duct tape and every tool under the sun filled his inventive garage. He spent hours in his garage and shop perfecting his works of art.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Betty; his son, Dan (Shannon) Rice of Richland Township, Mo.; his daughter, Carrie (Rick) Rhone of Eyota; his five grandsons, Andy Rice, Chris Rice, Bryan Rice, Brandon Rhone and Tanner Rhone; his favorite granddaughter, Olivia Rhone; sister, Janice (Terry) Lorch of Mantorville; sister-in-law, Donna Rice of Albert Lea; brother-in-law, Ron (Sue) Rogers of Tubac, Ariz.; brother-in-law, King Fischer of Kimball, Mich.; sister-in-law, Jane (Rick) Emerson of Oronoco; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Rice; and sister, Patricia Ferguson.
Special thanks to Dr. Dupras and her team at Mayo Clinic, Mayo Hospice team, Homestead Rehabilitation, and the Pastors at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester. Betty and family are eternally grateful for all the loving support in 2019 and 2020.
Darryl's body was donated for Mayo Clinic research. A celebration of life will be planned and announced at a later date.
Memorials or donations may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or Mayo Hospice of Rochester.