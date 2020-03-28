Dave "Broken Arrow" Steven Sullivan, 65, of Rochester, died March 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He fought a courageous battle of lung cancer, alcoholism and stroke up to the end.
Dave was born to Robert and Mary (Beaudin) Sullivan in Rochester on April 7, 1954. He graduated high school at Walter McGinnis in Red Wing.
Dave married Peggy Fanning and they later divorced. Dave married Joie (Knudson) Duncan on July 1, 2011, in Rochester.
He was a Tribal Member of Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO), Hayward, Wis. He enjoyed fishing, crossword puzzles, and making tomahawks and arrows. He had a love of nature, walking and biking.
Dave is survived by his wife, Joie; his daughter, Angela Sullivan, Woodville, Wis.; stepchildren, G. Travis (Heather) Duncan, Boyceville, Wis., Kayla (Tony) Barber, Ellsworth, Wis., and Adam (Brandi VanDunst) Duncan, Burnsville; grandchildren, Sean Komrath-Sullivan, Woodville, Wis., Owen and Cora Duncan, Boyceville, Wis., Elijah, Julien, and Noah Barber, Ellsworth, Wis.; siblings, Daniel "Boom" Sullivan, LCO Hayward, Wis., René (Jim) Chicos, Richland, Kevin (Dana) Sullivan, Sun Prairie, Wis., Michael "Toad" Sullivan, Rochester, Bryan "Bense" Sullivan, LCO Hayward, Wis., John (Wendy) Sullivan, Mazeppa, and Andy (Aliya) Sullivan, Plymouth; nieces and nephews, Lana "Crow Lynn" Sullivan and Zack (Dault) Sullivan, Amy, Matthew and Meghan Chicos, Seth and Cole Sullivan, Zane and Quinn (Jasha) Sullivan, Max and Mickie Sullivan, Jessica and Jackson Duncan, Amy Ellenberger, Sawyer and Rowan Sullivan; great-nieces and nephews, Beau-Dean, Raelynn Sullivan, and Ella Schrecengoft.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Mary (Beaudin) Sullivan; brothers, Jeff Sullivan and Daryll Sullivan; and sister, Denise Sullivan.
Send condolences and memorials to Joie Sullivan, 6705 10th St SE #1, Rochester, MN 55904
Rochester Cremation Services is handling the arrangements.
Celebration of Life and light lunch will be held at a later date at Rochester Cremation Services, 1605 Civic Center Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901; rochestercremationservies.com.