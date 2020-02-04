David Jackson Blum, known by all who knew him as Dave, died suddenly at age 69, on Jan. 19, 2020, of natural causes. Dave resided in Minneapolis and passed away while on vacation in Zephyrhills, Fla.
David was born on June 19, 1950, in Mondovi, Wis. He was the son of David R. Blum and Dorothy E. Blum (Bock). He is survived by six brothers, Robert (Jane) of El Dorado Hills, Calif., Patrick (Brenda) of Rochester, Peter of Rochester, James (Patricia) of Rochester, Charles of Oronoco, and Christopher (Jules) of Rochester; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and grandnephews.
As a boy growing up in Mondovi, Dave enjoyed playing with his brothers and the neighborhood "gang." Many fun days were spent hiking, playing softball and ice skating. At 14, he moved to Rochester, where he attended John Marshall Senior High School, where he wrestled and played football on the 1967 Big Nine Conference Championship team.
David served in the U.S. Army and was in South Vietnam for 15 months as an artillery RTO. He was seriously wounded and was awarded two purple hearts and the Vietnam Cross for Gallantry. He attained the rank of Sergeant and received his honorable discharge from the Army in 1971. After discharge, he obtained a bachelor's degree in geography from St. Cloud State University in 1975.
He had a lifetime love for the outdoors. Dave was especially an avid fisherman. The many trips to Lake Michigan for salmon, as well as northern Minnesota and the Dakotas for walleye, were filled with adventure and camaraderie. He loved fishing in Alaska and would return anytime without coaxing. Some of the biggest catches of his fishing adventures were found on his walls. Later on Dave frequently traveled to Costa Rica and Colombia, where he fished and enjoyed the warm weather.
Dave will be honored with a graveside memorial service with honor guard at 10 a.m. March 23 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A reception at the Bloomington VFW will follow. All are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Army Emergency Relief (aerhq.org).