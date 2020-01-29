David Lee Busitzky passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2020, at Samaritan Bethany after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Dave is survived by Jan, his wife of 49 years; children, Julie (Clay) Attlesey, Minnetonka, and Sandra (Del Peterson) Busitzky, Rochester; grandsons, Isaac Attlesey, Minneapolis, Kyle Hoffman and Keegan Peterson, Rochester; brothers-in-law, Michael (Melanie) Cacace, Anthony Cacace, and sister-in-law, Josephine (Ralph) Raucci, all of West Haven, Conn.; several nieces and nephews and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Busitzky.
Dave was born on July 20, 1946, in Rochester. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1965. While in high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and began his military service in July 1965. He held a boiler's license while stationed on the USS Fulton in New London, Conn. In 1968, the U.S. Navy stationed him aboard the USS John F. Kennedy in Norfolk, Va., until he was honorably discharged in July 1971. Dave's family honored him for his service with a paver located at Soldier's Field Memorial Park which he visited often as it gave him great pride and allowed him to be amongst fellow Veterans.
While on assignment in New London, Dave met Janice Cacace on a blind date New Year's Day 1968 and they married March 20, 1970, in New Haven, Conn. Dave, Jan and his daughters lived in East Haven, Conn., where he worked as a tire builder for Armstrong Rubber Co. until the family relocated to Rochester, Minn., in 1979. Dave worked for 20+ years at Marquette Bank (now Associates Bank) in downtown Rochester before retiring for the first time. Always a hard worker, Dave returned to work at Olmsted Hospital in 2002 before finally retiring in 2008.
After retirement, Dave and Jan enjoyed taking road trips especially to Branson, Duluth and Niagara Falls. Dave was a true social butterfly; to say that he never met a person he didn't like was not an exaggeration. He wore his U.S. Navy hats with pride and always had a warm handshake, a friendly smile and a kind word for every fellow Veteran he encountered no matter when or where they met. Dave loved his family including spending time with his daughters and his grandchildren as much as he could, but his happiest times were those spent with Jan, whom he lovingly called his "bride," until the very end.
The family would like to thank Dr. Steve Adamson of Olmsted Medical Center, Seasons Hospice and Samaritan Bethany, especially the 6 East City View staff, for the professional and compassionate care that Dave received. An extra special thanks to all the friends and neighbors who have been so generous with their time and support during Dave's long illness.
The memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with a lunch to follow at Victory Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 in the River Park Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be at Oakwood East Cemetery in Rochester with Military Honors provided by the American Legion Post 92. Just like Dave would have wanted it, all are welcome to attend and celebrate.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
