David C. Johnson, 83, passed away March 17, 2020, in Burnham Bucks, England from natural causes.
David was born March 26, 1936, along with his twin brother Donald, in St. Peter, Minn., to Carlton and Dora (Miller) Johnson. The family later moved to Rochester, where David and Donald attended grade school and graduated from Rochester High School in 1954.
David graduated from Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y. and the University of Minnesota earning a Ph.D. in mathematics. David was a professor of mathematics at the University of Minnesota for several years.
David married Joan Rowland in Rochester. They were later divorced. He later married Katie A. Whelan from London, England, and accepted a position as Professor of Mathematics University of London (Kings College), London, England, from which he retired.
David is survived by his wife, Katie; his daughters, Pamela (Piotr) Szychalski of Minneapolis, Sophie (Alexander) Hardy of England, and Ashlie (Jason) Cross of England; his twin brother, Donald E. (Joanne) Johnson of Rochester; his sister, Bonnie D. (Dale) Ragan of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Carlton and Dora Johnson.
A private family burial took place Thursday, April 9 in England.