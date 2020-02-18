David Erick Kranz, 76 of Byron, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester.
David was born on March 31, 1943, in rural Harmony to Walter and Hilda (Rausch) Kranz. He graduated from Mayo High School. He worked many years for Road Constructors. He married Sandra "Sandy" Makowski in 1972 and together they raised three children. David loved woodworking and lending a helping hand to others.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy of Byron; his son, Gary of Byron; his daughter, Becky (Ron) Tolzmann of Byron; and two granddaughters, Kelly and Kris.
He is preceded in death by his son, Glen; two sisters and his parents.
The memorial service for David will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Byron Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Byron Funeral Home along with one hour prior to the funeral on Friday. Burial of his ashes will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rochester.
