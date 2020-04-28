David Mehard Ellis died of natural causes in his home at Charter House April 20, 2020.
David was born in Cleveland, Ohio, son of Herbert and Mary Mehard Ellis on June 2, 1925. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Martha Ellis Francois, and his first wife, Roberta Sue Rasmussen.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Simmons Burrington; his children, Betsy Dilley, Margaret Chandler, Kathy Ellis, Sarah, Rodney and Peter Burrington; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
David graduated high school from University School in Cleveland, Ohio. He attended summer camp/school at Culver Military Academy in Indiana.
David served in the 94th Infantry Division, where he was assigned to the 376 Infantry Regiment Company D during World War II from October 1943 to February 1946. David earned a Bronze Star in Battle of the Bulge. He then attended Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and earned a B.S. in mechanical/electrical engineering. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity while attending classes.
In 1951, he married Roberta Sue Rasmussen and started work with General Motors as a project engineer for Fischer-Body in Detroit.
Upon retirement, he and Sue moved to Carlsbad, Calif. After her death, he married Jean Burrington in 1990, and they resided in Carlsbad until 2010, when they moved to Charter House in Rochester.
He was a Postal History collector for Michigan State and published a book titled "Michigan Postal History 1805-1986."
He was a member of the American Philatelic Society and the Penninsular State Philatelic Society. He traveled the world extensively touching six continents and enjoyed recounting World War II stories to anyone who was interested.
A celebration of life at Charter House is pending. The family requests no flowers, but memorials to Mayo Clinic Hospice would be welcome.
The family wants to thank the entire staff of Charter House, the very helpful crew in the Supportive Care Unit, and especially David's "A" team!