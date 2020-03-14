David Harold Griffin, 70, of Rochester, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus on March 11, 2020.
David was born on March 12, 1949, in Rochester to Harold and Madelyn Griffin. He attended St. John's Grade School and graduated from Lourdes High School in 1967. He then went to Winona State University, graduating in 1971 with an education degree. He retired after over 30 years as a Grounds Foreman at IBM. He enjoyed mowing, and mowed more acres than could ever be calculated. On Dec. 27, 1985, he married Rita Mary Kuisle at St. Bridget's Catholic Church.
David was passionate about fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. He was a natural storyteller who captured the imaginations of all those listening. He deeply loved his family and friends, and enjoyed entertaining at his home. There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with and spoiling his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Mary of Rochester; his brother, James R. (Geraldine) Griffin of Rochester; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gerald.
The Funeral Mass for David will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 16 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Simpson. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Mass at St. Bridget's.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Bridget's Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.