David Lee Bredeson, 77, of Rochester, passed away from complications of pneumonia on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital -- Saint Marys Campus.
David was born Dec. 24, 1942, in LeRoy to Christian and Hazel (Halverson) Bredeson. He always had a passion for working on cars and tore out his first engine by the age of 16. He owned and operated Dave's Co-Op, a full service gas station in LeRoy for many years. David loved working with his hands and was always fixing something. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and taking drives through the country. He was not one to sit around. He took great pride in his beautiful yard, and he loved to collect coins, guns and tools. His garage was often referred to as his man cave, where he spent most of his time tinkering and fixing things. He was a strong willed, dependable man with caring blue eyes. He had a tremendous love for his children and grandchildren. David was one to always put others first.
David is survived by his children, Chad Bredeson of Rochester, Cory Bredeson of Rochester, Nicole (Ryan) Seabright of Eagan, and Matthew (Heidi) Bredeson of Cape Coral, Fla.; grandchildren, Tyler and Zachery Seabright, Jayden, Brystol and Baylea Bredeson; and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be at Grand Meadow Cemetery, Grand Meadow. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bredeson family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.