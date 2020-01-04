David L. Bozikowski passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2019, in the company of family at the age of 79. A native of Rochester, David was born Aug. 3, 1940, and graduated from Lourdes High School in 1958. David went on to graduate from Marquette Dental School in 1964. After college, David was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan, serving with the U.S. Naval Dental Corps, 1965-1969. David then settled his family in the Green Bay area and ran his dental practice for 27 years before retiring back to Rochester to look after his mother.
David was active in the community with the Knights of Columbus and the Green Bay Jaycees. He also enjoyed many hobbies such as sailing, camping, canoeing, and piano, choir, running, softball and Japanese culture including bonsai gardening. David's friends said of his hobbies, "He does auto repair, boat repair, piano refurbishing, landscaping, painting, plumbing - oh and he does teeth too!"
David is survived by his four children, Michael (Deborah), Timothy, Robert (Jennifer) and Daniel (Vanessa), and seven grandchildren, Nathan, Natalie, Madison, Jake, Duke, Hazel and Sophia.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Ludvik and Ruth Bozikowski; sister, Jane Tremel; and nephew, David Tremel.
Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10 immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 11 4th Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902.
