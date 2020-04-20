David Nesset died on April 16, 2020, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Minneapolis.
David was born on May 18, 1937, in Evanston, Ill. After graduating from St. Olaf College and Northwestern University Medical School and then serving in the United States Public Health Service, he completed a residency in psychiatry at Mayo Clinic. He maintained a private psychiatric practice in Rochester until retiring in 2006.
The family wishes to thank everyone on the fourth floor, Building 19, at the Vets Home who cared for David so professionally and with such kindness.
For many years, David enjoyed and depended on Radio Talking Book for both audio books and daily readings from newspapers and magazines. The family suggests memorials be sent to the Communications Center, State Services for the Blind, 2200 University Ave. West, #240, St. Paul, MN 55114-1840.