David Wayne Price, 82, of Eyota, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, surrounded by his family.
David was born in St. Paul to Marvin and Virginia (Foreman) Price. After high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy and traveled the world and often told stories of his adventures.
On Oct. 1, 1960, he married the love of his life, Marie Appie Fetch of Dickenson, N.D., at St. Francis Catholic Church in Rochester. They shared a beautiful life together for 59 years and raised five children. Together, they farmed in rural Eyota and David worked as an operating engineer at Saint Marys power plant for over 40 years.
David loved working on his farm, gardening, wood carving, fishing, fixing things and his Farmall tractors. He loved his many adventures camping and traveling with Marie. He so loved his family and was so proud of all of them. David was an amazing man and was so loved and will be deeply missed.
David is survived by his wife, Marie (Fetch) Price of Eyota; his daughters, Marilyn Lang and Susan (Chad) York of Kansas and Linda (Bryan) Backus of Eyota; his sons, Michael Price and Daniel (Amanda) Price of Minnesota; two sisters, Vicki (Geno) Wincek and Sally Price of Minnesota; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Roger Price, Corrine Cassedy, and Susan Webster; and his daughter-in-law, Karen Price.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 18 West Second St., Eyota 55934. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon and one hour prior to the service at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Burial following the funeral to take place in the church's cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Arbor Gardens in Eyota and Whitewater Health Services in St. Charles for their loving care of Dad.
Schad and Zabel Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.