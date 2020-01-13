Dawn Kaupa

Dawn Marie Kaupa, 54, of Rochester, passed Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital after a short, hard-fought battle with cancer. #F*ckcancer #cancersucks
Dawn was born Feb. 28, 1965, in Rochester, to Marvin and Pat (James) Sobek. She graduated from Mayo High School in 1983. Dawn was married to Randall Steven Pike on April 29, 1989, and later divorced. She married Kent Miles Kaupa on Aug. 1, 2006, in Sturgis, S.D., and they made their home in Rochester.
Dawn made her career in culinary arts. Her passion for cooking started at Saint Marys Hospital in 1981 and lasted 20 years and lead her to an executive chef position at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester until her passing. Dawn was involved in the SE Rochester Culinary Association, winning Chef of the Year in 2001. She also participated in food competitions and charity events, winning awards for her chili recipes and raising money with her German chocolate cakes.
Outside of work, Dawn enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, camping and riding motorcycle. Spending time with her grandchildren always brought a bright smile to her face. She had a huge heart for animals, owning multiple dogs, many which were rescues.
Dawn is survived by her husband, Kent Kaupa; mother, Pat Sobek; brother, Jim Sobek; sons, Brandon (Jamie) Janzen and Tanner Pike; step-daughters, Kayla Kaupa, Krista (Darell) Hogg and Kendra Kaupa; step-daughters ofher prior marriage, Amanda (Anthony) McDew and Monica Pike; and three grandchildren, Jayden, Madalynn and Blake.
She is preceded in death by her father, Marvin Sobek, and her brother, Jary Sobek.
A memorial gathering for Dawn will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester. There will be a prayer service during the gathering, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com