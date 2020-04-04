Dean Richard Andreason, 73, a lifelong resident of rural Byron, has passed to the shelter of our Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital -- Methodist Campus with his wife at his side.
Dean was born on June 11, 1946, in Rochester to Odeen and Vivian (Campbell) Andreason. He married Margaret Elizabeth Starkson on Sept. 5, 1981.
Dean worked most of his life at Mayo Clinic in the environmental services. He took great pride in doing a good job. Dean had a great love of tractors from a very early age and was happiest when driving around the farm on his tractor. He was very proud of keeping his huge lawn just so. He also was very social and loved having coffee and chatting with his many friends. Dean loved to spend evenings with his wife out by his fire pit. He loved country music and could sing along with most songs.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two sisters, Rita (Andrew) Distad of Byron, and Julie Andreason of Stewartville; two nieces; one nephew; three great-nieces and five great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private graveside service was held at East St. Olaf Zion Cemetery. Pastor Paul Thompson officiated. Memorials are preferred to East St. Olaf Church, 6200 County Rd 3 SW, Byron, MN 55920.
To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com; Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE, Kasson, MN 55944; (507)634-6510.
Blessed be his memory.