Long-time Rochester resident, Dean Lent, died peacefully at home on April 8, 2020.
Dean was born on March 27, 1926, in Easton, Minn. His family included parents, Frank and Helen (Traynor) Lent, and two older sisters, Ellen Ann (Lent) Madetzke (Gust), and Lucille (Lent) McIntire (Mick). Dean and his wife, Mary (Streit) Lent, joyfully celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last fall, a milestone that occurs infrequently, which made for a great and memorable occasion.
Dean graduated from Rochester Central High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was deployed on the supply ship USS Randall in the South Pacific, including at the Battle of Iwo Jima. He joined the Rochester Police Department, where he served for more than 28 years as a patrolman, juvenile officer, and captain of the traffic department. He later sold real estate with the Hexum realty group.
Dean treasured his family and friends and enjoyed interacting with a variety of people. His interests included being a Cub Scout Pack Master, volunteer work in Haiti, helping others, building and fixing things ("heavy-duty Dean"), camping and fishing (especially catching his limit of crappies at Lake Zumbro for Mary's next fish fry), travel, being a winter Texan for 20 years, bridge, music like big bands and The Three Tenors, crossword puzzles, and telling stories.
Dean is survived by his wife, Mary (Streit) Lent, and four children, Judy (Lent) Aubrecht (Tom), Steve Lent (Julie (Harnack) Lent), Dick Lent, and Tim Lent. In addition, he is survived by much-loved grandchildren, including: Kate Aubrecht, Jen (Aubrecht) Massey (David), Andrew, Eric and Sarah Lent, Jeremy Lent Rossi, Morgan and Max Lent, Jesse (Brooke) Lent, Nick Lent, and Tony Lent (Allie Kuppenbender); as well as five much-treasured great-grandchildren, Bailey, Owen, and Mason Lent, Carter and Griffin Lent; and Dean's many cherished nieces and nephews.
Memorial service is pending because of the coronavirus social distancing restrictions. During this time of community need, memorials are preferred to the Rochester Channel One Food Shelf: www.helpingfeedpeople.org/programs/food-shelf/ or a charity of your choice.
