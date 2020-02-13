Memorial Services for Dean Harold Hagen will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at LeSueur River Lutheran Church, rural New Richland. The Rev. Steve Woyen will officiate. Inurnment will be in LeSueur River Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Friends may visit with family one hour before the service at the church. Friedrich/Bonnerup Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Born Jan. 11, 1958, Dean was the son of Harold and Marlene Hagen of New Richland, Minn. He grew up on his family's farm and loved spending time with family and friends, snowmobiling, woodworking and music. Dean especially had fun by teasing, joking and creating mischief. He had a great sense of humor. Dean died on Feb. 11, 2020, at the New Richland Care Center.
Dean graduated from New Richland-Hartland High School in 1976, and from the University of Minnesota-Waseca, where he studied agriculture. He farmed with his parents for a few years and then worked various jobs. He enjoyed being a seed corn dealer for Renk Seed and visiting with his farmer clients. His last endeavor was owning and renting homes in Rochester, where he lived for many years. Dean was a big man with a heart of gold. He was very religious and witnessed for the Lord once or twice a week for many years in downtown Rochester.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gary, and sister, Julie. Dean is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and Ed Maloney of New Richland; his nephew, Will; and nieces, Anita and Maggie;, and his brother-in-law, Dwight Ettel of Crystal.
May God Bless You, Dean.