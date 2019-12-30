Dean Richard Klauer, age 74, of Rochester, passed away from complications of pneumonia on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus of Rochester. He was born on March 3, 1945, in the town of Berlin, Wis., the youngest son of three children by Paul and Clara (Pigorsch) Klauer.
Dean graduated from Berlin High School in 1963, excelling in athletics and received a bachelor's degree in computer science from Wisconsin State University in Oshkosh. He retired from IBM in 1998 after 25 years as a computer programmer working in Rochester and Boca Raton, Fla. He and his wife, BarbaraJean "BJ," owned a Cookies by Design franchise in Rochester until 2004, and he recently served on the HOA board for his neighborhood.
Dean married JoAnn (Eggensperger) Brown on July 5, 1969, in Whittier, Calif., and they had a daughter (Dana). On March 24, 1977, he married BarbaraJean
"BJ" Grace in Boca Raton, Fla., and adopted her two daughters (Anne and Deborah) from a previous marriage.
Since graduating high school, Dean continued his interest and enjoyment of high school sports as a basketball, baseball and softball official. He was a faithful member of the church and community, devoting his life to singing Christian music and playing guitar and piano. Other hobbies included cooking and baking (particularly cookies!) and kept an extensive family genealogy that originated from a high school assignment by his daughter (Dana).
He is survived by his wife, BJ Klauer; three daughters, Dana Childs (Steve Fields) of Mission Viejo, Calif., Anne (Leo) Black of Sinclair, Wyo., and Deborah (David) Streiff of Detroit Lakes; four grandchildren, Tyler Fields, Katie Vialpando, Billy Black and Jennifer Diaz; seven great-grandchildren, Jason Black, Emmanuel Vialpando, Damien Vialpando, Jocelin Diaz, Jillian Diaz, Jasmine Diaz and Kailyn Black; a brother, Stuart Klauer of Oshkosh, Wis.; a sister, Carol Pohlman of Bettendorf, Iowa; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents and many beloved pets. He will be remembered by those who've known him for his witty sense of humor, even during his final days. Prior to going to see the great Creator, he will be going to see the great cremator.
His generosity, compassion and endless acts of kindness will be greatly missed as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to all. In honor of Dean's service to God, the family encourages everyone to do an unexpected act of kindness for those that are less fortunate and suggests in lieu of flowers something be planted in his memory.
A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes in Rochester. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Klauer family.