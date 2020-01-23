Deborah Jean (Helland) Fritsche, age 65, of Rochester, died peacefully on Jan. 21, 2020, at Seasons Hospice House surrounded by her loved ones.
Deborah Jean Helland was born July 25, 1954, in Wadena, to Howard and Violet (Lenz) Helland. The family moved to Rochester when Deb was 3 years old. Deb graduated from John Marshall High School in 1972. She met Joel Fritsche while both were employed at Piggly Wiggly, they were married on Oct. 28, 1972, and had three children.
Deb graduated with an LPN degree from Saint Marys Nursing School in 1975 and later obtained an RN degree from Rochester Community College in 1991. She was employed by Mayo Clinic for 44 years as a nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) until her retirement in August 2019. Deb was a loving caretaker and passionate advocate for preemie babies and their families. She cherished working with wonderfully compassionate coworkers and friends.
Deb was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church since 1957. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting and reading. Deb loved the outdoors where she enjoyed bicycling, kayaking, skiing and hiking.
She is survived by her husband, Joel; daughter, Melissa (Jason) Bargfrede of Rochester; and sons, Michael (Kenlyn) Fritsche of St. Paul, and Nicholas (Amber) Fritsche of Hayfield; nine grandchildren, Laura Berven, Rachel Berven, Hailey Bargfrede, Emilee Bargfrede, Brynn Fritsche, Briely Fritsche, Logan Fritsche, Ella Fritsche and Luther Fritsche; her mother, Violet Helland of Rochester; siblings, Kevin (Linda) Helland, Lake Elmo, Todd (Lisa) Helland of Tea, S.D., and sister, Sonja (Scott) Kranz of Rochester.
Deb was preceded in death by her father, Howard Helland, on Sept. 30, 2018.
The family is grateful for the love, support and care they and Deb received over the last few months from family, friends and co-workers. A special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and heath care workers at Mayo and Seasons Hospice.
A visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Gloria Dei Lutheran, 1212 12th Ave NW, Rochester.