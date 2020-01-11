Debra Lee O'Hanlon, 61, of Rochester, died on Jan. 8, 2020. She was born on Oct. 28, 1958, to Michael and Charlotte (Hoch) O'Hanlon.
Debbie was a wonderful person...a loving daughter, sister, friend, niece, cousin... she always put caring for others before herself. She selflessly cared for me during my battle with cancer...dropping everything and moving in with me...always trying to keep my spirits up. She was the person who always remembered everyone's birthday, anniversary and always acknowledged them. She enjoyed time with her family. She loved music and when she was young she sang in choir. She loved photography and was very good at it. She loved our puppy and he danced around her every time she came in the door...Like our mom she always wanted to take care of her family and was always there for us. Debbie loved Jesus and listened to Trinity Lutheran Church on the radio every Sunday she could. She attended the Lutheran School, Kellogg, John Marshall High School and Concordia College. Debbie was an angel on Earth and now she is an angel in heaven.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Michael O'Hanlon; and grandparents, Irvin and Ruth Hoch, Frances and Myrtle O'Hanlon. She is survived by her loving mom, Charlotte O'Hanlon; and her loving sister, Pam O'Hanlon; and loving uncles, aunts, and cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.