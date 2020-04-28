Delores Helen Malloy, age 87, of Rochester, passed away peacefully at her home on April 25, 2020.
Delores was born on March 25, 1933, in Dickinson, N.D., to Alex and Margaret (Dukart) Walter. Delores attended school in Dickinson and later moved to Jamestown, N.D. In 1966, she married Dallas Malloy and they resided in Rochester. She worked for Mayo Clinic in the General Service Department. She enjoyed meeting new people and was always proud to have worked for Mayo Clinic.
After retirement, Delores enjoyed playing cards and she was especially good at poker. Delores was an avid Vikings fan, she never missed watching a game. She also enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Dawnell, and Dawnell's fiance, Jeff Anderson, at his lake home. She cherished spending time with her family and pets.
Delores is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dallas; two sisters; brother, Johnny Walter; brother, Richard (Evelyn) Walter of Dickinson, N.D.; brother, Ted (Betty) Walter of Milwaukee, Wis.; and brother, Bert (Phyllis) Walter of Mount Vernon, Wash. She is survived in death by her daughter, Dawnell Anderson (Malloy), and grandchildren, Alexandra Anderson and Blake Anderson, all of Rochester.
A celebration of life will be held for Delores at a later date.