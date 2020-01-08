Deloris M. Lott, 85, of Byron, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester.
Deloris was born on Dec. 23, 1934, to Arthur and Mildred (Pribonich) Backlund in Keewatin, Minn., where she grew up and attended school. In 1952, Deloris married Roland Lott, also from Keewatin. They moved to Babbitt in 1955, where she was a homemaker, and they happily raised their four children, Debbie, Terrie, Roland and Randy, there. In 1992, they made their home in Hibbing until moving to Byron in 2008 to be closer to family.
Deloris was an active walker for many years, walking five miles per day. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, baking and visiting with her neighbors. She had three dogs in her lifetime, which she adored. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland and her parents, Arthur and Mildred. She is survived by their four children, Debbie Givens of Virginia, Terrie (Mike) Zirbes of Byron, Randy (Donna) of Lakeville and Roland (Cheryl) also of Lakeville; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A private family memorial service will be held at the Byron Funeral Home. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing, at a later date.
Byron Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at www.byronfuneralhome.com.