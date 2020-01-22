Deloris Patricia Paulson, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Charter House Long Term Supportive Care.
Deloris was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Gunerius and Harriet (Bergmann) Schanche. She graduated from White Bear High School and then attended St. Cloud State Teachers College, where she earned her teaching certificate. On June 10, 1948, she married Gerald Paulson in White Bear Lake. Deloris later returned to the University of Minnesota, where she earned her BA degree in teaching. She taught 5th grade in the Fridley school system until her retirement in 1983. In retirement, they moved to Green Valley, Ariz., and had a cabin in Cross Lake for many years. She enjoyed playing golf, bridge and was active in their church. She moved back to Rochester in 2014.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, and her parents. Deloris is survived by her daughters, Caroline (Arthur) Baihly of Chatfield, and Jacqueline (Richard) Narjes of St. Paul; and grandson, Garret Narjes of Minneapolis.
A private family service will be arranged at a later date at Fort Snelling. The family is deeply grateful to the staff in the Charter House Long Term Supportive Care and to Seasons Hospice for her care in her last years and days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Seasons Hospice. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.