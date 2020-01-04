Dennis Lee "Denny" Alton, age 46, of DeForest, passed away peacefully after a valiant fight with cancer on Dec. 24, 2019, at Agrace HospicCare. Dennis was born on Nov. 24, 1973, in Rochester and was the son of Charles and Karen Alton. In 2008, Dennis married Kimberlee Smith and they were blessed with two children, Logan and Adalyn. After graduation from UW-La Crosse, Dennis worked at Covance Inc. in Madison, where he was a staff scientist.
Dennis leaves behind his loving family: wife, Kimberlee; children, Logan and Adalyn; brother, David (Michelle) of Everett, Wash.; and his parents, Charles and Karen of Rochester.
A celebration of life will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center, 505 N. Main Street, DeForest, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to your favorite charity.
