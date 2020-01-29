Dennis D. Best, 75, of Taopi, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home.
Dennis was born in Santa Monica, Calif., on April 26, 1944, to Bernice (Albright) and Walter Best. The family later moved to Austin, Minn.
Dennis graduated with the Class of 1962 from Pacelli High School, and went on to complete truck vehicle mechanic school. He served in the United States Army from 1965 until his honorable discharge in 1967. Following his military duty, he began his 35 year career as an over the road truck driver.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams, and the Adams American Legion Post #146.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Walter Best (1979); mother, Bernice (Best) Landherr (2008); and his stepfather, Roman Landherr (2011).
He is survived by relatives, friends and neighbors.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Dale Tupper officiating. Interment with military honors by Adams American Legion Post #146 will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at church. Memorials preferred to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Adams Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.