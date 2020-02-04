Dennis Paul Gunderson, 78, of rural Spring Valley, passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2020, at the Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield.
Dennis was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and a friend to all that knew him. He was born on June 27, 1941, in Spring Valley to Paul and Ida (Hagen) Gunderson. Dennis grew up in the Spring Valley/Chatfield area and graduated from Chatfield High School. Following high school, Dennis studied agriculture at the University of Minnesota.
Dennis married Carole Ober on June 30, 1962, at the Homestead Memorial Church in Rochester. They made their home in rural Spring Valley, raised their two sons and ran the family farm. Dennis worked on the family farm since he was a young child.
Dennis was a livestock and crop farmer who also enjoyed fishing, reading, line dancing and traveling in his spare time. He was a member of the Sumner Center Church, Washington Cemetery Association and Masonic Lodge.
Dennis is survived by his two sons, Chris (Lesa) Gunderson of Spring Valley and Kelly (Sue) Gunderson of Hudson, Wis.; and two grandchildren, Brady and Sydney, also of Hudson, Wis.; brother, Dick Gunderson, and sister, Anita (David) Ray, all of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister, Wanda Brown, and brother-in-law, Jim Ober.
Dennis will be greatly missed by all of those fortunate enough to have known him.
A memorial gathering and time of sharing will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Riley Funeral Home in Chatfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests considering a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in Dennis' memory to help fight Alzheimer's Disease.
To share a condolence with the family, please visit rileyfuneralhomes.com.