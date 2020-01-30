Derek Paul Weber, 48, of Rochester, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Derek was born Dec. 29, 1971, in Rochester to Lucille (Ferguson) and Vernon Weber. He graduated from John Marshall in 1991 and took various business classes after that. He started his employment by working at several Rochester area pizza restaurants. Derek then worked for a hotel restoration company that allowed him to see nearly every state east of the Mississippi as well as many western states. Derek returned to living in Rochester and spent the last seven years delivering pizzas for Toppers.
Derek enjoyed bowling, gambling in Vegas, and was a fan of Minnesota sports, especially the Gophers, Twins and Vikings. Derek's ever-present sarcastic sense of humor will be remembered fondly.
He is survived by parents, Vern and Lucille Weber of Rochester; brothers, Wade (Amy) of New Brighton, and Brent (Heather) of Rochester; nephew, Caleb; and niece, Josie; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by grandparents, and five aunts and uncles.
The memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Zaske officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A private burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.
Memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association.