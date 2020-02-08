In loving memory of Diana Jean Garrity, formerly Diana Griffin and Diana McCarter, born March 2, 1941, who passed away in Phoenix Jan. 28, 2020, at the age of 78, after a long battle with PSP (progressive supranuclear palsy).
Diana was a loving friend, wife and mother of three children. Born in Bemidji, the eldest of seven children, she lived in Rochester and Mantorville, Minn., and Payson and Phoenix, Ariz. Diana enjoyed a successful 31-year career at Mayo Clinic in Rochester in the departments of Orthopedics, Legal and Internal Medicine and at the same time earned bachelor's and master's degrees in psychology.
Diana led an active and adventurous life, running marathons, hiking, and enjoying world travel. She loved the arts and outdoors, was a member of the Payson Art League, birding and hiking clubs and also volunteered in her retirement years. Her family and friends will miss her positive energy and can-do attitude! Thank you to everyone who cared for her and made her life wonderful!
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Payson, Ariz. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Payson, Ariz., or to PSP.org.