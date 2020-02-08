Diana Post, 90, died peacefully at home in Zumbrota on Feb. 3, 2020. She was born in Elk River on Oct. 17, 1929, to Kenneth and Emma (Fredrickson) Davis. Diana is survived by her children, Leslie (Dan Hinrichs) Post, Paul (Linda) Post, and Tom (Lizabeth) Post; and her granddaughter, Nichole (Tom Knoll) Fairbanks.
Diana was a spirited thinker. She was determined, hardworking and adventurous. Diana lived a long and full life that was blessed with a devoted husband, loyal children, close friendships, and successful career achievements. Diana was fiercely independent and prided herself on her frugality. Though she struggled to tell jokes, she was quick to laugh at them.
Diana moved to Zumbrota in 1940, graduated from ZHS in 1947, and married Lester Post on Nov. 7, 1949. She attended the University of Minnesota, leaving in 1949 to marry Lester. She took night and summer classes to graduate in 1970 with a bachelor's degree. After graduation, Diana accepted her dream job as a media generalist and librarian at Lincoln High School in Lake City, working with great staff and students. Later, she earned her master's degree in library science.
Diana said that her biggest achievement was getting Lester Post's attention. He was older -- a scorekeeper for basketball games -- and Diana set her sights on him. From the moment she learned his name, she closed every entry in her diary with "IALL" -- the 1940s equivalent of a text abbreviation for "I'll always love Lester."
When Les and Diana married, she did her best to become a farmer's partner. She adapted quickly to her new life and felt the farm was a wonderful place for the Post children to grow up. Les and Diana bought her father's grocery store in Zumbrota in 1962 and launched Post Cash Food. Lester died suddenly in 1996.
Diana loved reading and libraries. She served on the Zumbrota Public Library Board for 27 years. She wrote book reviews to promote the library and delivered books and audio CDs to people who couldn't get to the library. Diana enjoyed playing bridge with friends for more than 60 years.
Diana's life was defined by physical activity. For many years, she walked four miles a day. She enjoyed biking, golf, and swimming at the Zumbrota pool in summer months and cross country skiing in winter. A few years ago, she said with a smile, "When you reach 87, you can slowly push a walker for 15 minutes and call it exercise!"
The family is deeply grateful to everyone who helped Mom achieve her goal of living out her life at home. Caretaker and friend, Julie Gunhus, kept Mom safe and attended to her every need. Neighbors, Steve and Susan Goldammer, brought food nearly every day and watched out for Mom's welfare.
Diana bequeathed her body to the Mayo Foundation for educational studies.
A celebration of life will be hosted by her children from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at the Covered Bridge Restaurant, 1439 North Star Drive, Zumbrota. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Zumbrota Area Emergency Food Shelf, 242 Main Street, Zumbrota; or Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity, 614 Plum Street, Red Wing.