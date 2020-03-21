Dianna Lee Johnson, 74, of Eyota, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Dianna was born in Rochester on Oct. 10, 1945, to William and Jean (Sackett) Senrick. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles Johnson, on June 16, 1963, and they were married for 51 years.
In 1965, Charles and Dianna moved to Eyota and raised their two beautiful boys, Timothy Charles and Patrick William. They also had a baby girl, Dawn Suzette, who was held in the arms of Jesus before ever feeling the arms of her parents.
Dianna was a nurse at the Olmsted County Hospital until she had her second heart attack at the young age of 35 years old. She was a fighter and chose to live her life with joy regardless of the challenges that came against her. She was and still is an inspiration to everyone who knew her!
Dianna's greatest love was for her family and friends. Her hobbies included all types of music, reading, painting, drawing, baking, and fishing. She enjoyed anything that she could share with others.
Dianna is survived by her sons and their spouses, Tim and Lorie Johnson and Pat and Alaina Johnson; grandchildren, Ben, Corrinne, Andrew, Caleb, Eli, Isaac, Ambriel and Kale; and brothers, Bill (Penny) Senrick, Bob (Helen) Senrick, and Steven (Nancy) Senrick; and sisters, Sharon (Steve) Nigon and Kathy Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Jean Senrick; her husband, Charles; and her precious baby girl, Dawn Suzette. Dianna was so excited to be reunited with her husband and daughter and couldn't wait to finally get to hold Dawn in her arms!
The family would like to thank the staff at Seasons Hospice for the amazing care they have given her the past 15 months.
A Graveside service is planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester. Schad & Zabel Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.