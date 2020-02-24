Dimitri "Jimmy" Anastasi Psomas, 87, of Rochester, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester.
Jimmy was born Sept. 25, 1932, in Eretria, Greece, to Anastasi and Amarso Psomas. He grew up in Eretria fishing with his brothers and working in his brother Nickos' restaurant. Jimmy served in the Greek Navy and rose to Captain where he was given a commission. In 1961, Jimmy married Vicky Mihos in Amarynthos Evia, Greece.
In December 1966, he and Vicky immigrated to the United States with their children and began working at his brother's restaurant, Mac's. Jimmy later moved to Chicago and worked at the shipping docks for Nabisco and a friend's restaurant. At the encouragement and help of his friends, Mr. Pathoulas, Mr. Tougas, and Stan, Jimmy and Vicky moved back to Rochester and purchased the Miracle Mile Cafe and he started his career as a restaurateur.
Jimmy at one time owned and operated Mac's, Richard's Roost, White House Cafe, Martin Diner, Pannekoeken and Carousel Cafe.
Jimmy was a staple at the Olmsted County Fair and Rochesterfest, introducing gyros to Rochester.
He was involved in the Greek Orthodox Church and AHEPA, a Greek American charitable organization. He was known as the Greek ambassador for Rochester; any Greek who came to Rochester had to come to Mac's and see him. These people became a part of his family, spending holidays in his home and he, in turn, would visit them in Greece.
Jimmy loved traveling back to Greece and visiting his family and fishing with his brothers. He remodeled his family's home with indoor plumbing and all the modern conveniences that we enjoy today. Jimmy was also involved with his nephews and started a ship company that builds and operates ferry boats in Greece. He supported the town and the local school in Eretria with gifts and monetary donations. He loved the local Greek soccer team, Apollo, and his Rochester team, Mac's Soccer Club.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Vicky; children, Tasos (Melissa) and George (Au'Tiana); grandchildren, AntonaBella, Avalise, Dimitri, Brian, Aleco and Dimitrios Psomas.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tony; daughter, Maria; and six brothers.
The funeral for Jimmy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Sts. Kosmas and Damianos Greek Orthodox Church in Rochester with Father Mark Munoz officiating. Visitation will be held a half-hour prior to the service at the church. Visitation will also be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
