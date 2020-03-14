Dolores Irene Schletty Roberts passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Feb. 19, 2020, at Fairview Care Center in Dodge Center.
She was born Sept. 15, 1929, to Lawrence and Edna Schletty in Concord Township. Dolores was the oldest of six siblings. After graduating from West Concord High School in 1947, she sought employment at Mayo Clinic. She also met the love of her life, Edwin Olaf Roberts, and they were married in West Concord on Sept. 8, 1950. There Dolores and Ed established their home on the Roberts family farm, where they became life-long members of the community and raised their two daughters, Mary Kay and Betty Ann.
Dolores enthusiastically embraced the roles of homemaker and motherhood, excelling as a hostess and a seamstress. She was an excellent cook and baker, becoming highly skilled in decorating cakes and making candies for special occasions. Dolores gardened and was fond of planting summer flowers. She painted decorative ceramic pieces, enjoyed knitting and experimented with other needle work.
During this period of her life, Dolores was very active in her church, in the community, and in the lives of her daughters, consistently supporting their interests. With friends, she and Ed planned weekend family camping outings. Dolores was a devoted wife and mother, a loyal friend, and a committed daughter and sister, serving as a caregiver to her mother and siblings. Family was always an integral part of her life.
After her daughters left their family home, Dolores began offering day care to several grateful families. These children and their parents became lifelong friends. In her later years, Dolores found great pleasure in reading, and relished visits from family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Kay Roberts; sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Roberts; daughter, Betty Ann Roberts; sister, Margaret Vallet; sister and brother-in-law, Delma and Ralph Bishop; brothers, Melvin, Rolland and Garth Schletty; sister-in-law, Margaret Quesnel; and brother-in-law, Mervin Roberts.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Concord Church of Christ. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Concord Church of Christ with the Rev. Tim Smith officiating. Memorials are preferred to the Concord Church of Christ, West Concord Fire Department or to the donor's choice.