Donald Behrens

Donald "Don" Lloyd Behrens, 81, of St. Charles, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Whitewater Health Services.
He was born July 13, 1938, in Elgin to Lloyd and Hazel (Martin) Behrens. Don graduated from Elgin High School, where he excelled in football, baseball and basketball. He went on to graduate from Winona State College where also excelled in basketball and baseball.
Don and Janice Marie Ostern were married Sept. 7, 1958. They moved to Winona while Don finished college, moving to Sanborn, Minn., where Don accepted his first job, teaching physical education, health, history and also coached. There they welcomed two daughters, Wendy and Kelli, into their hearts and home. After five years they moved to St. Charles where their family was completed with the birth of their son Steve. In St. Charles, Don taught physical education, health and coached baseball, boys and later girls basketball. A generation of students turned to Don for his guidance and help. In 1976, Don found sobriety, helping many friends and former students in their journey to become a friend of Bill W as well.
He never pushed others to play sports, but helped in any way possible when they showed an interest. Though sports were important in his life, being involved with family and active in their lives was first and foremost.
Survivors include a daughter, Wendy (Patrick) Brittan of Rochester and a son, Steven "Sam" (Sovay) Behrens of Byron; a son-in-law, Tyler Coley of Minneapolis; nine grandchildren, Jamie, Toni, Skyler, Chase, Kendall, Alex, Natalia, Kaysen and Cade; and four great-grandchildren, Bailey, Charlie, Parker and Kahlan. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Jan, daughter Kelli and sister Phyllis.
A public celebration of Don's life will take place following the COVID-19 restrictions. In accordance with current restrictions, a small family service will take place this week, with Pastor Cyndy Spear of the St. Charles United Methodist Church presiding. Don will be laid to rest next to Jan at Hillside Cemetery. The public is invited to take part in the service via Zoom. A Zoom link will be posted on Don's obituary page at www.hofffuneral.com. Please share a memory of Don on his tribute page and view his video, when it becomes available at the funeral home web site.
Hoff Funeral Service of St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements.