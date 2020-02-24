Donald William Eickhoff, 91, formerly of Wykoff, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Waters on Mayowood, in Rochester, where he had resided since 2015.
Donald was the son of Emil and Irene (Biel) Eickhoff. He was born Nov. 16, 1928, in Fountain. He attended country school, and St. John's Lutheran School through eighth grade. He graduated from Wykoff High School, where he played basketball and baseball. Following high school, Don joined his father on the family farm.
On June 3, 1951, Don married Lila Fingerson at Fountain Lutheran Church. The marriage was blessed with five children: Thomas of Minneapolis, Dona (Wayne Hebrink) of Lakeville, Minn., Jane (Dennis) Meisner of Wykoff, Steven (Brigid Walsh) of Fountain, Lisa (Rodney Vorwerk) of Wykoff; 11 grandchildren, Amanda (Nick) Greene, Stephanie Hebrink, Athena (Nate) Nistler, Derek (Hilliary) Meisner, Jared (Katherin) Meisner, Nicole (Jason) Newville, Richard (Katie) Eickhoff, Kathleen (Alex) Mensink, Mitchell (Crystal Shepherd) Vorwerk, Andrew (Courtney) Vorwerk, Nathan Vorwerk; and 20 great-grandchildren.
In 1955, Don began participating in plowing contests throughout the country. His special memory from that time was meeting President Eisenhower and visiting with him.
Don was active in his church. He sang in the choir, was a member of Walther League, Men's Club, church softball team, and served as president of the congregation. When his children were 4-H members he was an active leader.
Don was civically minded as well. He was active in the startup of the Wykoff Area Historical Society, Historic Bluff Country, and Wykoff's Community Club.
Don became interested in flying and earned his private pilot's license as well as his instrument rating. Joining International Flying Farmers, (IFF) opened up a new world for the entire family. They traveled throughout the United States and Canada. Don and Lila were able to fly their plane on tours to Mexico, Central America and the Bahamas. In 1981 he was elected president of the IFF.
IFF was also an opportunity to network with farmers from across the country. In 1961, following one such trip, Don returned home and opened Eickhoff Fertilizer Inc. where he sold anhydrous ammonia to local farmers.
Don and Lila moved into Wykoff in 1986, and Don retired soon thereafter. In retirement, they were blessed to travel abroad to 64 countries.
Don was preceded in death by Lila in January 2019. Those who also went before him include his sister Myrna Lewis, and brother-in-law Robert Butler. Surviving siblings are brother Virgil (Marva Lee) Eickhoff, sister Diane (Aaron Barnhart) Eickhoff, and in-laws Leroy (Ruth) Fingerson, Conrad Fingerson
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wykoff. Visitation will will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the church.
Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, Wykoff, is assisting the family with arrangements.