Donald B. Galuska, 88, passed away Feb. 2, 2020, peacefully at his home after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born in La Crosse, Wis., on April 7, 1931, to Egan and Florence (Pierzyne) Galuska. He lived in Arcadia, Wis., where he attended school and was very active in sports.
In 1948, he was selected from his junior high school class to attend Badger Boys State at Ripon College.
After high school, he attended Eau Claire State University, where he played football, baseball, and basketball. He was captain of the 1954 football team and voted to the All State Team.
He was also a member of the National Guard for eight years.
His love for the game of baseball continued. When he moved to Winona, he played one year for the Winona Chiefs, in the Southern Minnesota Baseball League. He later played baseball for the Rochester Red Caps.
After moving to Winona in 1955, he met and married his wife, Mary L Kohner. They have been married for over 64 years.
In 1957, he moved to Rochester where he purchased the Rochester Overhead Door Company. He did this until he retired.
He loved hunting and fishing, especially his trips to Montana and Canada. He and his wife loved to travel and spent many winters in Florida. While in Florida, he started playing golf and in 1996, he made a hole-in-one. Don was also an Elks member for many years.
After spending 14 years in Florida, they sold their house and started traveling by bus. They traveled to many states and made many more friends. It was a wonderful time in their lives.
Don is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Robert and friend, Julie Johnsen, Terry (Karen) Galuska, Paul Galuska and friend, Sandi Hanson; grandchildren, Nick (Liz), Casey (Amanda), Ashley (Sini), and Cortiney; and great-grandchildren, Joseph and Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents and many aunts, uncles and friends.
The family wishes to thank Seasons Hospice for all their loving care and kindness given to Don.
The Memorial Mass for Donald will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Pax Christi Church with Rev. Will Thompson officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
