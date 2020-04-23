Donald Harley Nisbit, 84, of Rochester, died in the early morning of April 22, 2020, with family by his side, as a result of complications from progressive supranuclear palsy at Cottagewood Senior Community.
Don was born May 4, 1935, in Winona to Alvin and Henrietta Nisbit and grew up in Winona County, Minn. He graduated from Saint Charles High School in 1953 and then attended the University of Minnesota, completing a degree in agricultural studies. He served with the U.S. Army reserves from 1958 to 1963 and was honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant. Don married Mildred Matthees Sept. 15, 1962, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Norton Township and eventually settled in rural southwest Rochester, where they raised registered Ayrshire dairy cattle. They later moved to southeast Rochester and Don took employment with and retired from Rochester City Lines.
Don and Millie enjoyed dancing to old time music and had a vast network of friends and traveled all over to dance together.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Henrietta Nisbit; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Barbara Nisbit; brothers-in-law, Wayne Dabelstein and Donald Trolliet; and sister, Carol Glover.
He is survived by his wife, Millie; daughters, Wendy (Kevin) Tesmer of Elgin and Renee Barrett of Rochester; son, Scott (Michelle) Nisbit of Coon Rapids; granddaughters, Lindsey (Chris) Woods of Sartell, and Whitney Tesmer of Winona; brother, Robert (Beverly) Nisbit of Saint Charles; sisters, Alice Dabelstein of Saint Charles, Marilyn (Richard Grobe) Harcey of Millville and Darlene Trolliet of Huntley, Ill.; brother-in-law, Donald Glover of Saint Paul; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Cottagewood cottage #2 staff and Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care.
Due to current restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.