Donald L. Ryan, 85, of Rochester, died peacefully in his home on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Don was born on Aug. 1, 1934, in Rochester, the fifth child of John and Esther Ryan.
He graduated from Rochester High School in 1953 and married Judith M. Kocer on Nov. 23, 1957, at St. Francis Catholic Church.
After serving in the Army in Germany for two years, he worked at the Rochester Post Bulletin newspaper as a photographer. He worked briefly at Whiting's Press before starting his own printing company, Custom Printing, in 1962. He joined IBM in 1966 where he was director and cinemaphotographer. Don received his BA from Winona State University in 1983. In 1986, he retired from IBM after 24 years and became an award-winning Realtor until retiring at age 75.
He spent his free time woodworking and woodcarving and building heirloom furniture for his family with wood from walnut trees he planted in his childhood backyard. He was known for his wine making. He cultivated a vineyard in his backyard and used his own grapes. He and his grandson won first place at the Olmsted County Fair for his wild raspberry wine. He served as an adviser to the Rochester Remedial Reading Center, a school for the dyslexic. He also mentored new Realtors, including his daughter. He only saw the best in others and enjoyed helping them and sharing his hobbies. He always said his greatest accomplishment was his children.
Don is survived by his wife, Judith Ryan; his children, Lori Mickelson Schueller (Gary), Don Ryan (Penni), Nick Ryan (Jill); his grandchildren, Justin Ryan (Amy), Josh Mickelson (Mindy), Melissa Murphy (Matt), Brandon Ryan; and his great-grandchildren, Theodore and Matilda Murphy, Everett Ryan, Leo Mickelson; and sister, Marjorie Ryan.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jessica Ryan; his parents; brothers, Jaque, Paul, and David Ryan; and sisters, Bonnie Lawler and Arlene Haggerty.
The Funeral Mass for Don will be at noon Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Pius Catholic Church with the Rev. Russell Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Seasons Hospice of Rochester or St. Pius school fund.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.