Donald Dean McMillen, age 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and love on Christmas Eve 2019.
Don grew up in South Dakota during the depression. He came from a family of farmers, and knew the value of hard work. Don was a WWII veteran in the Army Air Corps, stationed on the island of Kyushu in Japan. He was very humble about his service, but that was how he lived his life. Don became an electrician after the war and was a 67-year member of the IBEW local 292, of which he was very proud.
Don was very well read, and after retirement, was known to read up to two books a day. His daughters could go to him with any question and he always had the answer.
Don's first and most important priority was always his family. No matter how tired he was from work and daily life, he always took time to take his daughters camping, fishing, snowmobiling or skiing. He learned how to downhill ski in his late 50s, so he wouldn't have to sit around and just watch his girls, and he skied well into his 80s. He took his family often up to the North Shore of Lake Superior, took his daughters canoeing in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter on Minnehaha Creek, with the promise of a bag of popcorn at Target Knollwood at the end. Every year, he took his family on road-trips across the country to show us this beautiful land.
Don and his wife, Mary Jane loved to travel. They traveled all over the U.S., Mexico and Canada and spent many months in Alaska. Don loved riding motorcycles and had one continuously from 1968 until this year. His last ride was in September. He taught that love to his daughters who would accompany him many times, and his wife who would ride behind.
He loved his wife dearly and always took care of her with love. After his wife passed, he chose to move close to his granddaughters. They grew close to him and were both rewarded by the relationship. He was generous to a fault with his daughters and granddaughters and will be greatly missed.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane, who he was anxious to see again. He is survived and greatly missed by his daughters, Mary (Jim) Methven, Jenny (Bob) Pearson and Molly McMillen; and granddaughters, Audrey Johannes and Erin Johannes; and good friend, Scott Johannes.
Don's ashes will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery along with his wife, Mary Jane, at a later date.